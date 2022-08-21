New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday (August 21, 2022) hit out at the Centre over CBI's lookout notice against his deputy Manish Sisodia and said that it is "fighting with the entire country" instead of working with state governments to address issues of unemployment and inflation. Taking to his official Twitter account, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief also said that every morning Centre wakes up and starts the "game of CBI-ED".

"At a time when the common man is battling inflation and crores of youths are unemployed, the central government along with all state governments should fight unemployment and inflation. Instead, they are fighting with the entire country.

"Every morning they wake up and start the game of CBI-ED. How will the country progress like this?" the Delhi CM said in a tweet in Hindi.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia claimed that the CBI has issued a lookout notice against him and called the move a "drama". Sisodia that he is "roaming freely" in Delhi and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi if he is unable to find him.

"All your raids have failed, nothing was found. Misappropriation of even a single penny was not found. Now you have issued a lookout notice stating that Manish Sisodia cannot be found. What is this drama Modi ji? I am roaming freely in Delhi, tell me where I have to come. Are you unable to find me?" Sisodia tweeted.

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday raided 31 locations including Sisodia's residence in connection with the irregularities in the Delhi government's Excise Policy 2021-22. Sisodia is among 13 people named as accused in an FIR registered by the CBI in connection with alleged irregularities in the implementation of the excise policy.

The CBI raids on Friday came after Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena last month recommended a probe by the agency into the alleged violations of rules and procedural lapses in the implementation of the policy that came into effect from November 17 last year.

The Delhi government withdrew the policy in July after Saxena recommended the probe.

