Arvind Kejriwal 'defamed' Tablighi Jamaat, 'disappeared' during Delhi riots: Owaisi slams AAP chief

New Delhi: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday attacked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, alleging he defamed the Muslim community in the entire country and "wants to break all records of Narendra Modi". Campaigning for All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) candidates in Delhi's Seelampur ahead of the civic body polls, he alleged that Kejriwal disappeared at the time of riots in the national capital and spoke against those who protested against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act at Shaheen Bagh.

"When people were reeling under COVID-19, struggling for oxygen and hospital beds, the Delhi chief minister spewed venom and said coronavirus was spreading because of Tablighi Jammat. He defamed Tablighi Jamaat.

"The lists of Covid cases in Delhi had a column that mentioned Tablighi Jamaat members as super-spreaders. The entire country started doubting Muslims. The hatred increased and many people were attacked. The Delhi CM is responsible for this," the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief said.

At the gathering, Owaisi alleged the Delhi chief minister said he would have removed the (anti-CAA) protesters at Shaheen Bagh in half an hour.

"A person from his party who later joined the BJP raised the 'goli maaron...' slogan," he claimed at the gathering. "The Delhi chief minister got an FIR registered against Tablighi Jamaat, but not against this person. This is his true face... He is the Narendra Modi of 2013 and wants to break all his records."

Owaisi alleged that Kejriwal "disappeared" when violence flared up in Delhi. "Houses were burnt and people were killed. The Delhi chief minister could not be seen anywhere," he said.

The AIMIM chief alleged that no party wants to work for the betterment of Muslims, Dalits and the Adivasis.

"When I roam the lanes of Ahmedabad, Godhra, Surat and Vadgam in Gujarat or Jaffrabad and Seelampur in Delhi, I find that places where Muslims, Dalits and Adivasis live remain undeveloped and dirty. These places have open drains and mountains of garbage, but there are no proper arrangements for clean drinking water, children's education and hospitals," Owaisi said.