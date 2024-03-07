New Delhi: The Delhi government, led by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), on Thursday declared that free electricity bills and subsidies will remain for the year 2024-2025 in Delhi. The decision was made in an “emergency” cabinet meeting presided by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. “…I am very happy to announce that in today’s cabinet meeting, it has been decided that free electricity bills and subsidies will continue in 2024-2025 as well for the people of Delhi,” AAP leader and minister Atishi said after the meeting.

The Kejriwal government is offering free electricity to consumers with a monthly usage of 200 units. A subsidy of 50 per cent is given to those who use 201-400 units per month.

Kejriwal Congratulates Delhiites

Delhi CM Kejriwal informed that the power subsidy will persist in the national capital. He posted on X (formerly Twitter): “I congratulate the people of Delhi very much. Your 24 hours electricity (zero power cut) and free electricity has been extended till 31st March 2025. This also includes free electricity for the lawyers’ chambers. Many people had doubts about electricity subsidy - will they get it next year or not? Let me tell you that these people tried their best to stop it. But your son got this work done also. For your information, let me tell you that 24 hours electricity and free electricity is available only in Delhi and Punjab. In the rest of the country, there are long power cuts and electricity bills worth thousands of rupees have to be paid. Because there is a government of honest and educated people in Delhi,” Kejriwal said in a X post.