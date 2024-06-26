Arvind Kejriwal’s Arrest: Wife Sunita Alleges ‘Dictatorship’ As CBI Takes Action

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been formally arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the liquor policy case. Sunita Kejriwal, his wife, expressed concern, alleging that the system is trying to prevent his release from jail, comparing the situation to 'dictatorship' and an 'emergency'.

In a post on X in Hindi, Sunita said her husband got bail on June 20 in the excise policy-linked money laundering case but the Enforcement Directorate (ED) immediately got a stay.

"The very next day, the CBI made him an accused. And today he was arrested. The whole system is trying to ensure that the man does not come out of jail. This is not law. This is dictatorship, this is emergency," she said.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) accused the BJP of orchestrating Kejriwal's arrest in a 'fake case' by the CBI. Kejriwal had previously obtained bail on June 20 in a money laundering case related to the excise policy, but the Enforcement Directorate (ED) promptly obtained a stay. The CBI's action came the day after Kejriwal was made an accused, leading to his arrest. The unfolding events have drawn attention and raised concerns about the legal process and political implications. The post on X read, "The dictator crossed all limits of cruelty!! Today when there was every possibility of Chief Minister @ArvindKejriwal getting bail, the BJP went into panic mode and got Kejriwal arrested by the CBI in a fake case.

"The CBI took Kejriwal ji to Rouse Avenue Court where his blood sugar level dropped very low. Dictator, nomatter how much oppression you inflict, Kejriwal will neither bow down nor break," it said in a post on X in Hindi.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said there cannot be a bigger emergency than this."Magunta Reddy, based on whose statement the CBI arrested Kejriwal, had said in his earlier statements said he had nothing to with Kejriwal. He gave his statement in January this year but the CBI came into action to arrest Kejriwal in June.

"The arrest was made after the trial court granted bail to Kejriwal and it had to get the Supreme Court's stamp of approval. Then they remembered to arrest Kejriwal," he told reporters outside the Rouse Avenue court. "When the matter is pending before the Supreme Court, the CBI moved to arrest him in a false case. There can not be a bigger emergency than this," he added.

The AAP MP said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP are playing a 'dirty game' and the people of the country know what is going on. "Kejriwal is a chief minister, he is not some terrorist or criminal. Four charge sheets were filed by the CBI but there was no mention of Kejriwal. When do they remember him? When he is about to be freed. The whole country knows what is happening," Singh said.

"I want to tell the prime minister and the BJP that you have imposed an emergency. You can shoot us in public, the whole country is watching your dirty game," he said.