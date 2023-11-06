Arvind Kejriwal To Not Resign Even If Arrested By ED In Delhi Excise Policy Case: Atishi

New Delhi: Delhi Minister Atishi on Monday ruled out the possibility of resignation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on his arrest. Atishi said that Kejriwal was elected by the people of Delhi and he will remain the CM of Delhi even if he is arrested in the Delhi Excise Policy Scam.

"A meeting of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and AAP MLAs was held today in which the leaders unanimously said that even if the Modi govt arrests Arvind Kejriwal, he must not resign. The people of Delhi have given him the mandate...He'll remain Delhi's Chief Minister even if he's sent to jail," Atishi told ANI.

Amidst rumors of the potential arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the liquor 'scam' case, the party leader scheduled a meeting on Monday with several key party members to address the current situation.

After the meeting, AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said, "Today CM Kejriwal had a meeting with the AAP leaders. All the MLAs said that if BJP has a problem with any party, it is mainly with AAP. Now there are preparations to arrest CM Kejriwal. It is clear that BJP is afraid of Arvind Kejriwal and they want him to be removed from power in Delhi."