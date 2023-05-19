Aryan Khan Drugs Case: Sameer Wankhede Made Multiple Foreign Trips, Owns Vast Property In Mumbai

NEW DELHI: Former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officer Sameer Wankhede, who is under the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) scanner for allegedly demanding Rs 25 crore as a bribe for not framing Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in the drugs-on-cruise case, owns huge property disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Multiple Foreign Trips, Huge Property

According to a report filed by the NCB, the former anti-drugs official had made several foreign trips with his family and owns vast property disproportionate to his income. The NCB report claims that Wankhede made six trips abroad with his family between 2017 to 2021. He and his family visited the UK, Ireland, Portugal, South Africa and Maldives, where they stayed for 55 days, the report says.

However, Wankhede claims to have spent only Rs 8.75 lakh which could hardly cover the cost of their air travel. The NCB report also claims that Wankhede possesses a series of expensive watches, including a Rolex watch worth Rs 17 lakh, besides owning four flats in Mumbai and 41,688 acres of land in Washim.

CBI claims that the assets to Wankhade were not proportionate to his known sources of income. The FIR copy said he was not able to justify expenses made during his foreign visit.

Rs 25 Crore Bribe

The CBI has accused Sameer Wankhede and others of demanding a Rs 25 crore bribe for not framing Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan in the drugs-on-cruise case. The central probe agency claimed that the deal was closed for Rs 18 crore.

According to the CBI FIR copy, the NCB team head by Sameer Wankhede allowed people who were actually in possession of drugs and the supplier as well to go. The FIR copy said Arbaaz Merchant had confessed of possession Charas to NCB but he was allowed to go. Siddarth Shah who had allegedly supplied charas to Arbaaz Merchant was also allowed to walk free, the CBI FIR said adding that incriminating chats between the two were ignored.

The federal agency said the accused were brought in a private vehicle. The private vehicle belonged to KP Gosavi (independent witness). This was done to show the accused that Gosavi was an NCB employee, though he was not. CBI claimed that Gosavi was allowed close proximity to the accused against the rules. An effort was made to extort Rs 25 crore, but the deal was closed for Rs 18 crore. Out of this Rs 50 lakh was paid in advance.

Being Punished For Being A Patrioot: Wankhede

Wankhede has alleged that he is being punished for being a patriot. Wankhede's statement came in response to the CBI raids at his residence and other premises on Friday. Wankhede alleged that 18 CBI officials raided his house while his wife and children were present in his house.

"I am getting rewarded for being a patriot, 18 CBI officials raided my residence and searched it for more than 12 hours while my wife and children were present in the house. They found Rs 23,000 and four property papers. These assets were acquired before I joined the service," Wankhede said.

Sameer Wankhede further claimed that CBI officials took the phone of his wife Kranti Redkar in their possession. CBI recently conducted searches at 29 locations across the country following the alleged corruption case against him and three others linked to the Aryan Khan drugs-on-cruise case. Wankhede has now moved to the Bombay High Court against CBI action against him, claiming that action in the case of Aryan Khan is being taken out of revenge.

Wankhede had raided a Cruise and arrested Actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in an alleged drug case.