New Delhi: It was high drama on Friday (May 27) when the Narcotics Control Bureau gave a clean chit to Aryan Khan on the drugs-on-cruise case. The NCB's clean chit came as a big relief to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son, who had spent 22 days in jail last after he was arrested in the Mumbai drug case. Talking about the case, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram asked who will bear the responsibility for the young man's trauma and said in many cases, arrest comes first and investigation follows which was a "perversion" of the procedure established by law.

NCB officials said Aryan Khan and five others were not named in the agency's charge sheet due to "lack of sufficient evidence". Reacting to the development, Chidambaram said it is now admitted that there was no evidence against Aryan Khan. "Who will bear responsibility for the trauma of the young man?" the former home minister said. "Investigation must lead to arrest. Sadly, in many cases, arrest comes first and investigation follows," he said. This is a "perversion" of the procedure established by law, Chidambaram added.

Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tweeted, "Art of News plants by Govt Agencies, Fallacious nature of News debates, Ruining of reputation without proof, Holding people guilty without trial, This is - New India!" "Do think, if all this was done not to a celebrity child but to a loved one?" he said.

The NCB on Friday filed a nearly 6,000-page charge sheet before a Mumbai court against 14 accused in this case of 2021 even as it did not charge six, including Aryan, due to "lack of sufficient evidence." SIT sleuths found the NCB team did many "grave irregularities" and were allegedly just trying to "implicate" Aryan in this case. The SIT, which was created to re-investigate the case, found "grave irregularities" in the original NCB team's actions like not conducting a mandatory medical test of the accused, no video recording of the raids, or no corroborative evidence against WhatsApp chats.