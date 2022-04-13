Aryan Khan drugs case: NCB suspends 2 officers for ‘suspicious activities’

Two chief investigating officers - Superintendent VV Singh and Intelligence Officer Ashish Ranjan Prasad - associated with the Aryan Khan drugs case have been suspended with immediate effect.

As per reports, the action has been taken for being involved in suspicious activities. Both have been suspended in the Ganesh Shire case of 380 grams of drugs, and have been accused of miscommunication.

The main accused in this case had been granted bail.

Aryan Khan was arrested by the NCB on October 3 last year and was booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act for conspiracy, possession, sale, purchase and illicit trafficking of banned substances.

He was later granted bail by the Bombay High Court.

