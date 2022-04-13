हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Aryan Khan

Aryan Khan drugs case: NCB suspends 2 officers for ‘suspicious activities’

Two chief investigating officers - Superintendent VV Singh and Intelligence Officer Ashish Ranjan Prasad - associated with the Aryan Khan drugs case have been suspended with immediate effect.

Aryan Khan drugs case: NCB suspends 2 officers for ‘suspicious activities’
File Photo

Two chief investigating officers - Superintendent VV Singh and Intelligence Officer Ashish Ranjan Prasad - associated with the Aryan Khan drugs case have been suspended with immediate effect.

As per reports, the action has been taken for being involved in suspicious activities. Both have been suspended in the Ganesh Shire case of 380 grams of drugs, and have been accused of miscommunication. 

The main accused in this case had been granted bail. 

Aryan Khan was arrested by the NCB on October 3 last year and was booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act for conspiracy, possession, sale, purchase and illicit trafficking of banned substances.

He was later granted bail by the Bombay High Court.

 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Aryan KhanAryan Khan drugs caseNCBBombay High CourtNDPS
Next
Story

Deoghar ropeway mishap: PM Modi to interact with security personnel involved in rescue operations shortly

Must Watch

PT14M39S

Two Sikh men assaulted in New York