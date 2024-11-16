As Extremism Rises In Bangladesh, Threat Grows For Hindus In Neghboring Country — Explained

In a shocking incident, Bangladesh is witnessing a significant rise in violence against its Hindu minority. Recently, images from Dhaka surfaced showing members of a student organisation openly chanting hateful slogans calling for the slaughter of ISKCON Hindus. This dangerous rhetoric is a clear indication of the growing threat faced by the Hindu community in the country.

The incident follows a disturbing pattern of violence. Just days ago, the extremist group Hifazat-e-Islam demanded a ban on ISKCON, accusing the organization of promoting Hindu beliefs in a Muslim-majority country. The same group has now escalated its threats, openly declaring their intention to kill Hindus associated with ISKCON.

In Today's DNA, the Zee News anchor analysed the growing threat to Hindus in Bangladesh.

Watch Today's Full Episode Here:

This increasing persecution of Hindus is not just the work of radical groups but appears to involve a larger system of state-sanctioned discrimination. About 10 days ago, the Bangladesh Army began arresting Hindu youth and activists on fabricated charges. In the wake of these arrests, the country's Attorney General made a controversial statement, asserting that Bangladesh, being a Muslim-majority nation, should not be considered secular. This statement further emboldened extremists, leading to street protests and violence.

The motive behind these attacks is clear: weakening the Hindu community in Bangladesh benefits radical groups and political figures. The attack on Hindus is also aimed at diminishing the influence of Hindu vote banks in Bangladesh's politics, particularly targeting political opponents of the ruling Awami League.