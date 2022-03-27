हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID-19

As India resumes international flights, 7 out of 10 Indians against Centre's move: Survey

New Delhi: At least 69% of Indians, nearly seven out of 10 are against the Government’s move to reopen regular commercial flights after a 2-year-long Covid-19 induced halt in light of the recent Omicron surge in many countries, said a survey conducted by LocalCircles.

The apprehensions come as several countries including South Korea, Hong Kong, China, Vietnam, Germany, France, Netherlands continue experiencing a strong surge in coronavirus cases triggered by BA.2.2 variant.

As per the survey, which was published on March 11, the majority of the population want that the Centre only restarts commercial international flights from countries that have the test positivity rate (TPR) in low single digits i.e., less than 5%, preferably 2%. The survey received 9,992 responses from across India.

About the survey, over 9,992 responses from citizens residing in 294 districts of India were received, out of which, 63% of respondents were men while 37% of respondents were women.

Meanwhile, India resumed commercial flights on Sunday (March 27) after nearly a two-year-old break due to the Covid-19 pandemic that forced nations to close their borders.

Notably, India had suspended international flights since March 2020, due to the COVID pandemic

The order said that Scheduled Foreign Carriers have applied for approval of their international schedule.

The Summer Schedule 2022 is effective from March 27, 2022, till October 29 this year.

A total of 60 foreign airlines of 40 countries including Mauritius, Malaysia, Thailand, Turkey, the United States of America, Iraq and others have been given the approval to operate 1783 frequencies to/from India during Summer Schedule 2022.

However, there are a few new airlines which include India Salam Air, Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, Qantas and American airline, to begin airline operations with India.

