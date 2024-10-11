Advertisement
RASHTRIYA SWAYAMSEVAK SANGH

As Rahul Gandhi Leads Caste Census Debate, RSS Pitches For Unity Among Hindus

Speaking during an RSS event in Rajasthan's Jaipur, Sangh leader Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi said that people get their castes based on birth but that doesn't alienate them. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Sinha|Last Updated: Oct 11, 2024, 11:23 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been wooing the voters with his caste census and 'jitani abadi, utna haq' pitch. Be it the Lok Sabha polls or assembly elections in Haryana, the Congress maintained caste census as one of the key poll planks. However, the BJP has accused the Congress and Rahul Gandhi of trying to create a divide among the Hindus. Amid the debate, the Rashtriya Swyamsevak Sangh (RSS), ideological mentor of the BJP, has pitched for unity among Hindus.

Speaking during an RSS event in Rajasthan's Jaipur, Sangh leader Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi said that people get their castes based on birth but that doesn't alienate them. "Castes are decided based on birth. We get our name, language, gods, and religious epics and we are called descendants of great men. Are these due to anyone's caste? Can anyone say which caste Haridwar belongs to? Are the 12 Jyotirlingas belong to any caste? Are 51 Shaktipeeths in different parts of the country belong to any caste?" asked Joshi. 

He further said that those who consider themselves Hindu, accept these religious sites as their own. "Those who consider themselves Hindus and live in all parts of the country - accept all these as their own. Where is the divide then? The way state boundaries can't create any division amongst us, similarly the things based on birth cannot divide us. If there is any wrong perception, that must be changed, if there is any confusion or useless arrogance, that should end," said Joshi, sending out a message that caste-based discrimination should end. 

The Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh had earlier extended conditional support for the caste census. The RSS had said that caste census should be done for the welfare of people and not for the political gains. 

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that while Muslims also have many castes, but the Congress only talks about caste census among Hindus to create a divide.

