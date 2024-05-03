As Rahul Gandhi Shifts To Rae Bareli, BJP Takes 'No Chance Against Smriti Irani' Dig

With the Congress party today making it clear that Rahul Gandhi will now contest from the Rae Bareli seat and not from Amethi against sitting BJP MP Smriti Irani, the saffron party has now slammed the Wayanad MP for 'running away' from the Uttar Pradesh seat. BJP leaders including Irani have been challenging Rahul to contest from the Amethi seat once again this time. Soon after the Congress announced its candidates for the two high-profile seats fielding Kishori Lal Sharma from Amethi, the BJP sharpened its attack on the grand old party.

"All this drama & build-up for what? With Rahul Gandhi running away and surrendering out of Amethi & fielding somebody like KL Sharma, it is evident that Congress has given up on Amethi. They too realise that Rahul stands no chance in front of Smriti Irani," said BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala.

He further said that Congress sent Rahul Gandhi to Rae Bareli considering it a safer seat. "But isn’t that a complete fraud on the people of Wayanad? Not that he will win in Rae Bareli but it just shows 'use and throw' mindset of Congress. Rae Bareli too will reject this behaviour & opt for an MP who stays with them & doesn’t desert them," said Poonawala.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said that the BJP will win both seats. "BJP is going to win in Raebareli and Amethi seats with a huge margin. Rahul Gandhi had first left Amethi and went to Wayanad, now he has come to Rae Bareli. The people of Raebareli will never accept him."

On the other hand, Congress leaders said that they are not disappointed with Sharma's candidature from Amethi as he has worked for the Gandhi family for decades and is a part of the family.