Asad Ahmed's Postmortem Reveals Crucial Details Of Bullet Injuries

New Delhi: The Special Task Force (STF) of Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday killed gagster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad's son Asad and his shooter Ghulam in an encounter in the state's Jhansi district. Both were wanted in Umesh Pal's murder case. The STF team was reportedly headed by STF DSP Navendu Singh and DSP Vimal. In the Asad Ahmed encounter case, there has been a significant disclosure in Asad's medical report.

While providing information for this story, sources stated that Assad was shot by two bullets, the first of which struck his back and the second of which struck Asad's chest and became lodged in his neck. According to sources, his fellow Ghulam, who was killed with Asad, was shot in the back by a bullet that ripped through his chest and continued. On February 24, these two suspects, along with their accomplices, murdered Umesh Pal in Prayagraj, killing two UP police constables.

The UP Police and STF had been seeking him for the past 50 days, and the police had been searching for him nonstop. According to the UP Police, the police attempted to apprehend them near Jhansi, when they opened fire on the officers. According to police, they were killed in retaliation. Asad Ahmed and Ghulam wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case in Prayagraj, were described as crooks with a reward of five lakh rupees each by Special Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar.

Akhilesh Yadav condemns Atiq Ahmad son's encounter

After this encounter, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said that by doing false encounters, the BJP government is trying to divert attention from the real issue.

Later Prashant Kumar told that at the police headquarters, alongside Additional Director General of Police (STF) Amitabh Yash, that the operation comprised two deputy superintendents of police, two inspectors, one sub-inspector (SI), five head constables, and two commandos.

Atiq Ahmed, His Brother Grilled At Dhoomanganj Police Station

Uttar Pradesh Police is grilling mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf at the Dhoomanganj Police Station in Prayagraj after Prayagraj Chief Judicial Magistrate court sent them to four-day police custody. The police custody of the duo started from 5 pm on April 13 till 5 pm on April 17.