'Ask those who attended it....': Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on KCR's mega BRS rally

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday reiterated that he has no prime ministerial ambitions and all he wants is to unite the opposition ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls to defeat the all-powerful BJP. "I keep saying. I want nothing for myself. I only have one dream - to see opposition leaders unite and forge ahead. That will benefit the country," Nitish Kumar told reporters.

The Bihar Chief Minister made these remarks while replying to a volley of questions on his plan to unite the opposition. When questioned about Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's mega BRS rally in Telangana on Wednesday, the Bihar JD-U leader said, “I didn't know about a rally being held by KCR (Telangana CM). I was busy with some other work. Those who were invited to his party's rally must have gone there. You should ask them.’’

It may be noted that top opposition leaders including Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s Arvind Kejriwal and Left leaders Pinarayi Vijayan and D Raja attend the BRS rally. The Congress, currently focused on the last few days of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, and TMC was missing in action.

The third front, without Congress, has been unsuccessful in national politics. Meanwhile, Telangana CM took the first step towards forming a non-Congress opposition front with the first rally of his party at the national level.

"There is no question of a third front. There should be a front in which the Congress is involved, then we can defeat the BJP in 2024," the TMC MP Shantanu Sen told ANI while commenting on the KCR`s rally.

"Anyone can prepare a platform to defeat the BJP. TMC chief Mamata Banerjee has been saying since the beginning that the aim is to defeat the BJP, to form a strong opposition. Only after this, it can be decided who should be made the face of the opposition," he said.

Apart from KCR, there have been many contenders for a prominent position in the opposition. Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee is also in the race. This was Telangana Chief Minister Rao's first big public meeting after his party went national. He is seen by many as an aspirant for the prime minister's post. So is Nitish Kumar, though he insists he is not a contender.