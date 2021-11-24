Asked PM Narendra Modi to withdraw order extending BSF jurisdiction in West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee

New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Wednesday (November 24). She said she asked the PM to withdraw its recent order to extend the jurisdiction of the Border Security Force (BSF) in border states including West Bengal.

“I met Prime Minister Narendra Modi today over a number of state-related issues. We also spoke on the BSF's jurisdiction extension issue and demanded that this decision be withdrawn,” Banerjee was quoted as saying by ANI.

Earlier this week, the CM had said that she would raise the issue of violence in Tripura ahead of the civic polls when she meets Modi.

Citing Supreme Court’s order calling for allowing all political parties to campaign in a peaceful and orderly manner, Banerjee had said that the Biplab Deb-led Tripura government was flouting the court’s direction.

Yesterday, the apex court refused to postpone the polls in Tripura saying it should be the last recourse. It, however, asked the state administration to ensure that elections are conducted in a free and fair manner.

