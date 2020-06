The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) will declare the Assam HSLC Result 2020 for 10th Class students at 9 am on Saturday (June 6, 2020). The result will be declared on the official website of the board - sebaonline.org, resultsassam.nic.in.

In the wake of coronavirus pandemic all schools will remain closed in the state and no one will be allowed to visit the schools for the results.

