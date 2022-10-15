NewsIndia
ASSAM DIRECT RECRUITMENT RESULT 2022

Assam Direct Recruitment result 2022 for Grade 3 and 4 likely TOMORROW on sebaonline.org- Steps to check result here

SEBA is expected to declare the Assam direct recruitment results soon, scroll down to check time and more, as per the reports, over four lakh candidates appeared for the examination.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 15, 2022, 09:52 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Assam Direct Recruitment Result 2022 is likely to be released tomorrow
  • The recruitment drive aims to fill total 26,442 vacancies
  • The grade 4 exam was conducted on 21 August

Assam Direct Recruitment Result 2022: The Assam Board of Secondary Education is expected to declare the Direct Recruitment Result 2022 for Grade 3 and 4 posts by tomorrow. As per the latesdt media reports, the Assam Direct Recruitment Result 2022 is likely to be released tomorrow, October 16, 2022. However, the board has not released any imformation about the release date and time of the result and an official confirmation is awaited

Once released, candidates will be able to check the Assam Direct Recruitment Result 2022 on the official website-- sebaonline.org.

Here's how to check Assam SLRC Grade 3 and Grade 4 results 2022

Once released, candidates can check the Assam direct recruitment results 2022 following the simple steps given below

  • Visit the official website- sebaonline.org
  • On the home page, click on the link for Assam SLRC Grade 3 and Grade 4 results 2022
  • Entre the required credentials like registration number, date of birth etc and log in
  • Download your Assam Grade 3 and 4 result and take a printout for future reference

The Assam Direct Recruitment Commission released the Grade 3 and 4 recruitment notification for a total of 26,442 vacancies, of which 13,300 vacancies for Grade 3 posts and 13,341 for Grade 4 posts. As per the reports, over four lakh candidates appeared for the examination.

Assam Direct Recruitment Result 2022Assam SLRC Grade 3Grade 4 results 2022Assam results

