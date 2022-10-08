NewsIndia
ASSAM DIRECT RECRUITMENT RESULT 2022

Assam Direct Recruitment result 2022 for Grade 3 and 4 to be DECLARED TOMORROW on sebaonline.org- Check date and time here

SEBA is expected to declare the Assam direct recruitment results soon, scroll down to check time and more. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 08, 2022, 06:08 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Assam Direct Recruitment result 2022 for Grade 3 and 4 to be DECLARED TOMORROW on sebaonline.org- Check date and time here

Assam Direct Recruitment Result 2022: The Assam Board of Secondary Education is expected to declare the Direct Recruitment Result 2022 for Grade 3 and 4 posts by this week. As per the latesdt media reports, the Assam Direct Recruitment Result 2022 is likely to be released on October 9, 2022. However, the board has not released any imformation about the release date and time of the result and an official confirmation is awaited

Once released, candidates will be able to check the Assam Direct Recruitment Result 2022 on the official website-- sebaonline.org.

Here's how to check Assam SLRC Grade 3 and Grade 4 results 2022

Once released, candidates can check the Assam direct recruitment results 2022 following the simple steps given below

  • Visit the official website- sebaonline.org
  • On the home page, click on the link for Assam SLRC Grade 3 and Grade 4 results 2022
  • Entre the required credentials like registration number, date of birth etc and log in
  • Download your Assam Grade 3 and 4 result and take a printout for future reference

The Assam Direct Recruitment Commission has released the Grade 3 and 4 recruitment notification for a total of 26,442 vacancies, of which 13,300 vacancies for Grade 3 posts and 13,341 for Grade 4 posts. As per the reports, over four lakh candidates appeared for the examination.

Live Tv

Assam Direct Recruitment Result 2022Assam SLRC Grade 3Grade 4 results 2022Assam results

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Eyes to detect possibility of heart attack
DNA Video
DNA: Distance from gadgets can make families happy!
DNA Video
DNA: Zee News' train journey in the bastion of Naxalites
DNA Video
DNA: China...where Islam is really in danger!
DNA Video
DNA: Who is behind the ruckus in Bidar?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 07, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive evidence of temple buried under Shahi Idgah
DNA Video
DNA: Child care center becomes a crematorium in Thailand!
DNA Video
DNA: Beware...Your children's health is at risk
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 06, 2022