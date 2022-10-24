NewsIndia
ASSAM DIRECT RECRUITMENT RESULT 2022

Assam Direct Recruitment result 2022: Grade 3 result on 28 October at sebaonline.org- Check latest update here

Assam Board of Secondary Education is expected to declare the Direct Recruitment Result 2022 for Grade 3 posts by tomorrow, the result for grade 4 posts were released on 18 October.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 24, 2022, 12:45 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The recruitment drive aims to fill 13,300 vacancies for Grade 3 posts
  • Over four lakh candidates appeared for the examination
  • The grade 4 result is already released

Assam Direct Recruitment Result 2022: Assam Direct Recruitment Result 2022: The Assam Board of Secondary Education declared the Direct Recruitment Result 2022 for Grade 4 posts on, October 18, 2022. The Assam Direct Recruitment Result for Grade 4 was released on the official website – sebaonline.org. Now as per latest reports Assam Board of Secondary Education is expected to declare the Direct Recruitment Result 2022 for Grade 3 posts by 28 October. However the board has not released any imformation about the release date and time of the result and an official confirmation is awaited.

Once released, candidates will be able to check the Assam Direct Recruitment Result 2022 on the official website-- sebaonline.org.

Here's how to check Assam SLRC Grade 3 and Grade 4 results 2022

Once released, candidates can check the Assam direct recruitment results 2022 following the simple steps given below

  • Visit the official website- sebaonline.org
  • On the home page, click on the link for Assam SLRC Grade 3 and Grade 4 results 2022
  • Entre the required credentials like registration number, date of birth etc and log in
  • Download your Assam Grade 3 and 4 result and take a printout for future reference

The Assam Direct Recruitment Commission released the Grade 3 and 4 recruitment notification for a total of 26,442 vacancies, of which 13,300 vacancies for Grade 3 posts and 13,341 for Grade 4 posts. As per the reports, over four lakh candidates appeared for the examination.

