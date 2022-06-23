Guwahati: The eastern state of Assam is reeling under a devastating flood with 54.50 lakh people being affected and over 100 people losing their lives so far this year. According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority, seven people lost their lives in the last 24 hours (Thursday, June 23). Till now, 107 people have lost their lives (90 in floods and 17 in landslides).

The flooding has led to extensive loss of life and property and displacement of millions of people over the last week. Addressing the situation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the central government is closely monitoring the situation. "Over the last few days, parts of Assam have witnessed flooding due to heavy rainfall. The Central government is continuously monitoring the situation in Assam and is working closely with the state government to provide all possible assistance to overcome this challenge."

Modi further said, "The Army and NDRF teams are present in the flood-affected areas. They are conducting evacuation operations and assisting those who are affected. The Air Force has conducted over 250 sorties as a part of the evacuation process."

Meanwhile, Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama has donated Rs 10 lakh to support flood relief work in Assam and expressed grief over the hardship caused to people due to the calamity. In a letter to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, he said he appreciates that the agencies concerned are doing everything to rescue those affected and provide them with relief. "As a mark of my solidarity with the people of Assam, I am donating Rs 10,00,000 from the Gaden Phodrang Trust of the Dalai Lama to support these agencies," the letter read.

About 17,500 people have been rescued till so far from the flood-affected areas of Assam, the NDRF said on Thursday. Of these, 900 were rescued on Thursday, a spokesperson of the National Disaster Response Force stated in an update issued at 5 pm. The official said a total of 26 NDRF teams are operating in 14 flood-affected districts of the state and they are working in coordination with state authorities.