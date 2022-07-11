NewsIndia
ASSAM FLOODS

Assam floods: Over 3 lakh people still remain affected, 416 villages lay inundated

As many as 3,79,200 people still continue to remain affected due to floods in Bajali, Biswanath, Cachar, Chirang, Hailakandi, Kamrup, Morigaon, Nagaon, Sivasagar and Tamulpur districts. In all, around 5.39 lakh people have been hit due to the deluge in these 10 districts.

Edited By:  Ritesh K Srivastava|Last Updated: Jul 11, 2022, 09:44 PM IST
  • Assam flood crisis is not over yet
  • According to ASDMA, over 3 lakh people still remain affected
  • More than 400 villages lay inundated, the agency said

Trending Photos

Assam floods: Over 3 lakh people still remain affected, 416 villages lay inundated

Guwahati: More than 3.79 lakh people are still reeling under floods across 10 districts of Assam, which was battered by heavy spells of rain last month, an official bulletin said. According to Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), no death due to drowning was reported during the day, with the toll in this year's flood and landslides standing at 192.

As many as 3,79,200 people still continue to remain affected due to floods in Bajali, Biswanath, Cachar, Chirang, Hailakandi, Kamrup, Morigaon, Nagaon, Sivasagar and Tamulpur districts. In all, around 5.39 lakh people have been hit due to the deluge in these 10 districts.

Cachar happens to be the worst hit in the state over 2.08 lakh people hit due to floods, followed by Morigaon with nearly 1.42 lakh affected people. Currently, 416 villages lay inundated in the state with 5,431.20 hectares of crop area damaged, the ASDMA bulletin stated.

Authorities are running 102 relief camps and distribution centres in eight districts, where 20,964 people, including 5,515 children, have taken shelter, it maintained. Since Sunday, 77.1 quintals of rice, dal and salt, 327 litres of mustard oil and other relief items have been distributed in the flood-hit areas

Embankments, roads, bridges and other infrastructure have been damaged due to the deluge in several places of Assam, including Udalguri, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Baksa, Barpeta, Kamrup and Morigaon. No river is flowing above the danger mark as of now, the bulletin added.

 

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The Inspirational Story of Bilal Ahmed of Kashmir
DNA Video
DNA: When will the Indians become world-class citizens?
DNA Video
DNA: What was main reason behind Shinzo Abe's assassination?
DNA Video
DNA: Shinzo Abe assassination - India has lost its most 'trusted friend'
DNA Video
DNA: Who is behind the assassination of Shinzo Abe?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Cloud bursts near Amarnath cave, rescue operation underway
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 08, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Lesson of beheading being taught under the guise of karate?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 07, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Will the leader learn from the professor who returned the salary?