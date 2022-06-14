Assam Class 12th result: This week, the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) is expected to release Class 12th Result 2022 this week. Once announced, candidates will be able to check their Assam 12th result 2022 at the official websites (ahsec.nic.in and resultsassam.nic.in). As of now, the AHSEC has not provided an official date for the release of the results.

Candidates who took the Assam HS exam 2022 are advised to keep an eye on the AHSEC's official website.

Himanta Biswa Sharma, the Chief Minister of Assam, is also expected to make an official announcement regarding the confirmed dates for the release of the Assam Board Class 12 results.

Assam HS Class 12 result: How to check your scorecard?