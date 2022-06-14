Assam HS Result 2022: AHSEC expected to declare Class 12th results at ahsec.assam.gov.in, details here
Assam HS Result 2022: AHSEC is likely to declare the Assam Class 12th Result 2022 this week.
- AHSEC 12th Result 2022 is expected to be released in this week
- Officials are awaiting an official update on the AHSEC Result
- Assam 12th Result 2022 has not confirmed the date yet
Assam Class 12th result: This week, the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) is expected to release Class 12th Result 2022 this week. Once announced, candidates will be able to check their Assam 12th result 2022 at the official websites (ahsec.nic.in and resultsassam.nic.in). As of now, the AHSEC has not provided an official date for the release of the results.
Candidates who took the Assam HS exam 2022 are advised to keep an eye on the AHSEC's official website.
Himanta Biswa Sharma, the Chief Minister of Assam, is also expected to make an official announcement regarding the confirmed dates for the release of the Assam Board Class 12 results.
Assam HS Class 12 result: How to check your scorecard?
- Visit the AHSEC's official website.
- Click on the link that says HS AHSEC Result 2022.
- Enter the Roll Number from the admit card.
- Press the submit button.
- The Assam High School Result 2022 will be displayed on your screen.
- Download or print the Assam Board 12th Result 2022 that has been published online.
Assam Class 12 board result, official website to check scorecard
