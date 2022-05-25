New Delhi: The Assam HSLC or Class 10 board exam results 2022 are scheduled to be released soon by the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA). The exact date when the results will be available is still unclear as the board is yet to make an official announcement on the date and time of the SEBA High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) results. It is to be noted the results will be available on the official websites sebaonline.org and resultsassam.nic.in once it is announced.

According to reports, the results are likely to be out at the end of May or first week of June 2022.

The Board of Secondary Education (Assam) conducted its class 10 board exams from March 15 to March 31. Students are now eagerly waiting for the results to be out. Ahead of the declaration of the results, here are basic steps on how to navigate the board's website and access one's results.

How to access Assam HSLC or Class 10 board exam results 2022

Go to Sebaonline.org which is the official website or https://resultsassam.nic.in/ Click the 'HSLC result 2022' link on the homepage. Click submit after entering your roll number and other security details. On the screen, the Assam HSLC result will be presented. Take a printout of the document for future reference.

In 2022, students appeared for the Assam Class 10 Board exam from March 15 till March 31 and the examinations were divided into two shifts. According to reports, over 4 lakh students had registered for the SEBA HSLC exams.

Owing to the pandemic, in 2021, the Assam Class 10 Board exam were cancelled and students were tested only on their internal assessment results. Similarly, in 2020 as well - when the pandemic broke out in India, the exams were delayed.

