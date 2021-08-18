Assam-Mizoram border dispute escalates again, one civilian injured in fresh firing incident

New Delhi: Tensions along the Assam-Mizoram border escalated on Tuesday (August 17, 2021) over a firing incident allegedly injuring one civilain as claimed by Mizoram. Tensions have been running high after violent clashes broke out at the disputed inter-state boundary three weeks ago which left seven persons, including six Assam Police personnel, dead.

Mizoram has alleged Assam Police opened fire injuring one civilian on the boundary along Hailakandi (Assam)-Kolasib (Mizoram) districts, while Assam claimed it fired in retaliation as miscreants from the other side fired first.

Mizoram's Kolasib district Deputy Commissioner H Lalthlangliana claimed that three people from Vairengte had gone to Aitlang Tlangpui (Kolasib) to collect a meat from their friend at 2 am Tuesday. The friend, who lives near the border, at Bilaipur in Hailakandi district, invited them to come in.

Firing ensued and one person was injured in the firing by Assam Police personnel, he claimed.

While, Hailakandi Superintendent of Police Gaurav Upadhyay said that an exchange of firing took place but declined to share further details. “In reply to the firing from the Mizoram side, Assam Police also fired,” the official said.

On July 26, the most violent standoff was reported from the disouted border. The Centre had to intervene to de-escalate the matter. On August 5, representatives of both states met to discuss the issue and in a joint statement said they would maintain peace along the border.

Assam’s Barak Valley districts of Cachar, Karimganj and Hailakandi share a 164-km border with Mizoram's three districts of Aizawl, Kolasib and Mamit.