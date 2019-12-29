Assam students union body threatens mass protests if PM Modi visits for Khelo India inauguration

Guwahati: The All Assam Students Union (AASU), which is spearheading the protests against the new citizenship law, on Sunday warned of mass protests if Prime Minister Narendra Modi came here on January 10 to declare open the `Khelo India` Games in the state capital.

"If the Prime Minister comes, there will be massive protests," said Nath, saying the details of the agitation would be shared once Modi`s trip was confirmed.

AASU President Dipanka Kumar Nath told the media that their organisation was keeping a watch on both Khelo India games and also the T20 international match between India and Sri Lanka on January 5, but refused to elaborate despite persistent queries.

The Prime Minister is likely to visit the state for the Khelo India inauguration, his first to the eastern state which has seen volatile protests after the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was passed by the parliament.