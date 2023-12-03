Assembly Election Results 2023: Panauti Kaun? Asks Former Pakistani Cricketer Danish Kaneria, Internet Has Answer

New Delhi: Amidst early trends showing that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is clinching Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, it is Former Pakistani Cricketer Danish Kaneria's tweet that has the social media talking.

Without giving any context Kaneria asked a question on his twitter, with netizens prompt enough to give their response via tweet and memes.

Check out Kaneria's tweet and the answer internet had for his question on Twitter:

Meanwhile, As trends showed that Congress is trailing in MP, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, party leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam's statement said that Opposing Sanatan (Dharma) has sunk the party. This country has never accepted caste-based politics. This is the curse of opposing Sanatan (Dharma).

Assembly Elections were fought for 90 Assembly Constituencies in Chhattisgarh,

230 Assembly Constituencies in Madhya Pradesh, 199 Assembly Constituencies in Rajasthan, 119 Assembly Constituencies in Telangana and 40 Assembly Constituencies in Mizoram.

While the counting of votes began today for Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh, Mizoram's results trends are slated to kick off at 8 am on December 4, 2023.