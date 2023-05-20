topStoriesenglish2610815
Assertive Shivakumar's 'Modi-Like' Gesture At Vidhan Saudha Wins Hearts - Watch

After this, Shivakumar showed a victory and thumbs up sign before entering the assembly building.

Last Updated: May 20, 2023, 05:24 PM IST

Assertive Shivakumar's 'Modi-Like' Gesture At Vidhan Saudha Wins Hearts - Watch

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar today made his first entry to state's Assembly building (Vidhan Soudha) with a special gesture that caught the media's attention. Shivakumar, who was walking calmly behing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, bowed down at the entrance of the Vidhan Soudha - a famous act done by PM Narendra Modi when he walked inside the Parliament building in Delhi in the year 2014. 

Earlier in the day, Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar took oath as the new Karnataka Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, respectively, at the swearing in ceremony of the new Congress government in the state. The oath of office was administered to the two leaders by state Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot at ceremony currently underway at the Kanteerava Stadium here.

This is the second tenure for Siddaramaiah as the Chief Minister. He previously served between 2013 and 2018. While he took oath as the 24th Chief Minister in the name of God, Shivakumar took in the name of his spiritual guru Shri Gangadhara Ajja.

