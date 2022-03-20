At invitation of PM Modi, Israel PM Naftali Bennett to pay his first official visit to India in April

New Delhi: At the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Israel PM Naftali Bennett will pay his first official visit to India on April 2. The visit will take place on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of relations between Israel and India.

During his visit, Bennett will meet PM Modi and other senior government officials, as well as visit the Jewish community in the country.

This visit will reaffirm the important connection between the two countries. The purpose of the visit is to advance and strengthen the strategic alliance between Israel and India and to expand bilateral ties. Bennett and Modi will also discuss the strengthening of cooperation in a variety of areas, including innovation, economy, research and development, agriculture and more.

"I am delighted to pay my first official visit to India at the invitation of my friend, Prime Minister Modi, and together we will continue leading the way for our countries’ relations. Modi restarted relations between India and Israel, and this is of historic importance. The relations between our two unique cultures — the Indian culture and the Jewish culture — are deep, and they rely on deep appreciation and meaningful collaborations," Bennett said.

"There are many things we can learn from the Indians, and this is what we strive to do. Together we will expand our cooperation to other areas, from innovation and technology, security and cyber, to agriculture and climate change," he added.

The two leaders had first met on the sidelines of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow last October, where Prime Minister Modi had invited Bennett to pay an official visit to the country.