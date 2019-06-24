Atrocities on Dalits during SP's rule in UP cost us in Lok Sabha election: Mayawati

Continuing with her unrelenting attack against the Samajwadi Party, Mayawati on Sunday reportedly accused Akhilesh Yadav's party of having committed atrocities against Dalits which eventually, according to her, hurt the prospects of SP-Bahujan Samaj Party-Rashtriya Lok Dal alliance in the Lok Sabha election 2019.

SP and BSP have been bitter enemies in Uttar Pradesh but had kept their differences aside in a bid to halt Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the recent Lok Sabha election. The final outcome, however, was far from what either Akhilesh or Mayawati was hoping for with SP managing wins in just five seats while BSP claiming 10. This has led to Mayawati pulling out of the alliance and she has since blasted Akhilesh on a number of fronts. "Atrocities were committed against Dalits when SP was in power in UP. This also caused a dismal performance in the Lok Sabha election," she reportedly said on Sunday. "Akhilesh had refused to give a lot of tickets to Muslims and SP leaders were working to ensure defeat for BSP leaders."

This is just the latest attack in a deteriorating relationship that has once again seen verbal jabs galore. In the days after the result on May 23, Mayawati had said that Akhilesh needs to learn from the mistakes made in the election and that he needs to revamp his party. Announcing that the two parties will contest the upcoming by-election separately, she had said that a possible tie-up in the future is only possible if SP gets its act together. The BSP supremo had further highlighted that SP had failed to maintain its hold on Yadav seats. (Read more here)

And while Mayawati has been scathing in her attack against SP, she has also made changes of note within her own party. She recently appointed brother Anand and nephew Akash to key positions in BSP which prompted her political rivals to accuse her of nepotism. (Read more here)