Not a permanent break-up with SP right now but they need to learn from their mistakes: Mayawati

LUCKNOW: Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Tuesday denied speculations of a rift in the Mahagatbandhan but said that if the Samajwadi Party does not learn from the mistakes it made in the Lok Sabha election, both parties will eventually contest independently.

She said that SP chief Akhilesh has given her a lot of respect and is thus not ending the alliance right now. "Ever since the SP-BSP coalition took place, SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav and his wife Dimple Yadav have given me a lot of respect. I also forgot all our differences in the interest of the nation and gave them respect. Our relation isn't only for politics, it'll continue forever," she said.