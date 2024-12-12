Bengaluru Techie Suicide Case: Fresh details have emerged in the suicide case of Bengaluru-based techie Atul Subhash amid a nationwide outage after his video before death and a suicide note surfaced. A 2022 police complaint of Subhash’s wife alleging harassment and assault for dowry has emerged.

In the complaint filed on April 24, 2022, in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur, Nikita Singhania, who is from Jaunpur, got married to Subhash levelled allegations that the techie used to beat her up and began treating the husband-wife relationship "like a beast," as reported by news agency PTI.

According to the complaint, Nikita had stated that her husband, his parents, and brothers-in-law were accused. Subsequently, an FIR was lodged under provisions of the Dowry Prohibition Act. They lived in Bengaluru and used to work there. In her complaint, Nikita alleged that after her marriage, Subhash and her in-laws demanded Rs 10 lakh as they were not satisfied with what her parents gave them.

She further accused that her in-laws started torturing her "physically and mentally" for dowry. According to the details shared by the late techie’s wife, despite sharing her ordeal with her parents, they advised her to "listen and keep living with it." However, she said the situation did not improve, and her husband started to threaten and beat her.

"My husband started to beat me up after drinking alcohol and started treating the husband-wife relationship with me like a beast. He used to transfer my entire salary from my account to his account by threatening me," Nikita claimed in the complaint, as quoted by PTI.

The techie’s wife further claimed that the repeated harassment by her in-laws led to the deterioration in the health of her father, who died on August 17, 2019, due to a stroke. Subhash, who worked for a private firm in Bengaluru, died by suicide on Monday, alleging harassment by his wife and her family members.

(With PTI Inputs)