August Is Here, So Are Long Weekends! Hilarious Memes On Office 'Escape' Plans Flood Internet

August is here and India is eagerly anticipating the long weekends sparking a flurry of humorous memes and posts on social media. With Independence Day on August 15 and the festival of Raksha Bandhan on August 19, many Indians are gearing up for a five-day holiday. This extended break is a cause for excitement for those looking forward to relaxation and travel.

Social media platforms these days are filled with humorous memes and relatable posts about the joys of the upcoming long weekend. Students and employees alike expressing their hopes and disappointments online, creating a snapshot of the nation's collective mood.

As the country prepares to celebrate significant occasions, many are planning to extend their break by taking sick leave. The internet is buzzing with memes and videos showcasing this tactic.

The First Long Weekend: Independence Day

The first long weekend begins on Thursday, August 15. This allows employees to enjoy a five-day break from Friday, August 16, to Monday, August 19, which includes Raksha Bandhan.

Thursday, August 15: Independence Day and Parsi New Year

Friday, August 16: Take the day off

Saturday, August 17: Weekend

Sunday, August 18: Weekend

Monday, August 19: Raksha Bandhan

August Plans



15 - Independence Day

16 - Not feeling well taking off

17 - Weekend

18 - Weekend

19 - Raksha Bandhan Holiday

20 - Feeling very weak taking off

21 - Going to lab for tests

22 - Doc told to take rest

23 - Somewhat better

24 - Weekend

25 - Weekend

26 - Janmastami… — Backpacking Daku (@outofofficedaku) August 1, 2024

The Second Long Weekend: Janmashtami Celebration

The second long weekend starts on Saturday, August 24, and continues through Janmashtami on Monday, August 26.

Saturday, August 24: Weekend

Sunday, August 25: Weekend

Monday, August 26: Janmashtami

However, not everyone has the luxury of a Monday-to-Friday workweek, and many offices operate six days a week. Additionally, some workplaces do not recognize Raksha Bandhan as a holiday.