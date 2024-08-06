August Is Here, So Are Long Weekends! Hilarious Memes On Office 'Escape' Plans Flood Internet
August is here and India is eagerly anticipating the long weekends sparking a flurry of humorous memes and posts on social media. With Independence Day on August 15 and the festival of Raksha Bandhan on August 19, many Indians are gearing up for a five-day holiday. This extended break is a cause for excitement for those looking forward to relaxation and travel.
Social media platforms these days are filled with humorous memes and relatable posts about the joys of the upcoming long weekend. Students and employees alike expressing their hopes and disappointments online, creating a snapshot of the nation's collective mood.
As the country prepares to celebrate significant occasions, many are planning to extend their break by taking sick leave. The internet is buzzing with memes and videos showcasing this tactic.
The First Long Weekend: Independence Day
The first long weekend begins on Thursday, August 15. This allows employees to enjoy a five-day break from Friday, August 16, to Monday, August 19, which includes Raksha Bandhan.
- Thursday, August 15: Independence Day and Parsi New Year
- Friday, August 16: Take the day off
- Saturday, August 17: Weekend
- Sunday, August 18: Weekend
- Monday, August 19: Raksha Bandhan
August Plans
15 - Independence Day
16 - Not feeling well taking off
17 - Weekend
18 - Weekend
19 - Raksha Bandhan Holiday
20 - Feeling very weak taking off
21 - Going to lab for tests
22 - Doc told to take rest
23 - Somewhat better
24 - Weekend
25 - Weekend
26 - Janmastami… — Backpacking Daku (@outofofficedaku) August 1, 2024
The Second Long Weekend: Janmashtami Celebration
The second long weekend starts on Saturday, August 24, and continues through Janmashtami on Monday, August 26.
- Saturday, August 24: Weekend
- Sunday, August 25: Weekend
- Monday, August 26: Janmashtami
However, not everyone has the luxury of a Monday-to-Friday workweek, and many offices operate six days a week. Additionally, some workplaces do not recognize Raksha Bandhan as a holiday.
