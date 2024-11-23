Advertisement
Aurangabad Central Assembly Elections 2024 Live: Shiv Sena’s Jaiswal Locks Horns With Thorat

Key candidates in the fray included Jaiswal Pradeep Shivnarayan of Shiv Sena (SHS) and Dr. Balasaheb Thorat of the Shiv Sena (UBT), along with several independents.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: Nov 23, 2024, 07:35 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Aurangabad Central, an assembly constituency in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district, recorded a 59.35% voter turnout in the 2024 Assembly elections. Key candidates in the fray included Jaiswal Pradeep Shivnarayan of Shiv Sena (SHS) and Dr. Balasaheb Thorat of the Shiv Sena (UBT), along with several independents.

In the previous 2019 elections, Jaiswal Pradeep Shivnarayan secured victory by defeating AIMIM's Naserruddin Taquiuddin Siddioqui with a margin of 13,892 votes.

The Aurangabad Central Assembly seat is part of the larger Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Shiv Sena’s Bhumare Sandipanrao Asaram triumphed in the parliamentary contest, defeating AIMIM's Imtiaz Jaleel Syed by a margin of 1,34,650 votes.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

