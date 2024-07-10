Austrian Foreign Minister Welcomes Prime Minister Modi In Vienna

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Austria after he visited Moscow. Over the next two days, the nation will seek to enhance their bilateral relationship and closer cooperation on the many geopolitical challenges.

Prime Minister Modi was welcomed by Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg at the airport.

The PM shared a picture on a microblogging site X and called out his Austria visit special. He added that both nations are connected by values and a commitment to a better planet.

"Landed in Vienna. This visit to Austria is a special one. Our nations are connected by shared values and a commitment to a better planet. Looking forward to the various programmes in Austria including talks with Chancellor @karlnehammer, interactions with the Indian community and more," the post read.

This is the first visit by an Indian prime minister to Austria in over 40 years, the last being of Indira Gandhi in 1983.

"As the two countries are celebrating 75th Anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations this year, this momentous visit will add renewed momentum to India-Austria ties." the Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs said in a post in X.

Following the visit to Austria, Austrian Chancellor Nehammer said that this is the opportunity to talk about further deepening our bilateral relationship and closer cooperation on the many geopolitical challenges

Modi's remark came a day after Austrian Chancellor Nehammer posted on 'X', "I very much look forward to welcoming Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India, the world's largest democracy, next week in Vienna."

"This visit is a special honour as it marks the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister in over 40 years and a significant milestone as we celebrate 75 years of diplomatic relations with India," he said.

"We will have the opportunity to talk about further deepening our bilateral relationship and closer cooperation on the many geopolitical challenges," the Austrian chancellor said.