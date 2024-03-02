Avalanche Warning In 10 Districts Of Jammu And Kashmir Amid Heavy Snowfall

Kashmir: Fresh heavy snowfall continues in all the upper reaches of Kashmir, including Gulmarg, Pahalgam, and Sonamarg, while the plains of Jammu and Kashmir are experiencing continuous rain. All highways are closed for traffic.

Over the last 24 hours, the plains of Jammu and Kashmir, including Srinagar, have received continuous rainfall, while high-altitude areas of Kashmir like Gulmarg, Sonamarg, Pahalgam, Zojila, Gurez, Kupwara, and Peer Ki Gali have recorded several feet of fresh snowfall.

According to weather department officials, in the last 24 hours until 8:30 am today, Srinagar received 20.5 mm of rainfall, while Gulmarg received about 1.3 feet of snowfall and Gurez received 1.6 feet of snowfall. Officials further stated that heavy snowfall is still occurring in the higher reaches of the Kashmir Valley and rain in the plains of Jammu and Kashmir.

Srinagar-Jammu National Highway Closed Due to Landslide Incidents

Several landslides triggered by incessant rains have led to the closure of the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway. Traffic officials reported several landslides occurring between Banihal and Ramban sectors due to continuous rains, resulting in the closure of traffic on the highway.

Removal of landslides is being hindered due to the ongoing heavy rains. Traffic is not only halted on the Jammu-Kashmir Highway but also on the Srinagar-Leh, Mughal Road, Sinthan-Kishtwar, Bandipora-Gurez, and Kupwara-Tangdhar roads due to heavy snowfall and rain.

Avalanche Warning In 10 Districts

Meanwhile, officials have issued avalanche warnings in ten districts of Jammu and Kashmir and advised people to exercise caution. The weather department has predicted more snowfall and rain in the next 24 hours in Jammu and Kashmir.

A Meteorological Department official stated that heavy snowfall is currently occurring in Sonamarg, Gulmarg, Zojila, Peer Ki Gali, Sadhna Pass, Dudhparti, and other upper reaches. Heavy rain is also ongoing in the plains of Jammu and Kashmir, with snowfall beginning in the upper areas of Pahalgam.

Today, moderate to very heavy rain and snowfall will continue across Jammu and Kashmir. Rain is expected in the plains, with the possibility of snowfall in some areas. This evening or tonight, snowfall is likely to extend to the plains as temperatures are anticipated to drop further.