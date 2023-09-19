NEW DELHI: In the midst of a controversy surrounding the alleged killing of Khalistani extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, Canada has updated its travel advisory, urging its citizens to refrain from travelling to India, especially the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, due to an elevated risk of terrorism.

The Canadian government stated in its updated travel advisory for India: "Avoid all travel to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir due to the unpredictable security situation. There is a threat of terrorism, militancy, civil unrest, and kidnapping. This advisory excludes travelling to or within the Union Territory of Ladakh."

"Avoid all travel to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir due to the unpredictable security situation. There is a threat of terrorism, militancy, civil unrest and kidnapping. This advisory excludes travelling to or within the Union Territory of Ladakh," says Canada in its… pic.twitter.com/AxV7aZ18q3 — ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2023

This development coincides with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's call for India to treat Canada's allegations of potential involvement in Nijjar's killing with "utmost seriousness," a sentiment echoed by Washington.

Trudeau, speaking on Monday, accused the Indian government of being complicit in the fatal shooting of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, emphasizing that Canada sought a proper response from New Delhi. According to CBC News, he clarified later that Canada did not aim to ''provoke'' or ''escalate tensions'' and stressed the need for a factual investigation into the matter.

The Canadian Prime Minister alleged that Canadian security agencies were actively pursuing credible links between individuals associated with the Indian government and the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Canadian citizen and the president of Surrey's Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara.

Nijjar, who was wanted in India, was fatally shot outside a Gurdwara's parking area in Surrey, British Columbia, on June 18.

India, however, categorically dismissed Trudeau's allegations regarding government involvement in Nijjar's shooting as "absurd" and "motivated," calling them a violation of sovereignty and rejecting interference in internal matters.

In response to the escalating diplomatic tension, India expelled a senior Canadian diplomat, the head of Canadian intelligence in India, and voiced concerns about Canadian diplomats' interference and alleged involvement in anti-India activities.

Trudeau's accusation is perceived to further strain bilateral relations, already strained by pro-Khalistan activities in Canada and related issues like the targeting of Indian diplomatic premises and incitement of violence against Indian officials.