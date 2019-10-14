close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ayodhya case

Ayodhya case: Sunni Central Waqf Board tells Supreme Court that it owns the land

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi was hearing appeals challenging the 2010 Allahabad High Court verdict which ordered equal division of the 2.77-acre disputed land in Ayodhya among the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.

Ayodhya case: Sunni Central Waqf Board tells Supreme Court that it owns the land
File photo

New Delhi: As the Ayodhya land title dispute case enters its final leg, the Sunni Central Waqf Board, one of the parties in the case, on Monday told the Supreme Court that it possesses the impugned land.

"We have been in possession throughout. There is nothing to suggest or show that the plaintiff (Nirmohi Akahara and others) are the proprietor of the disputed land in question," Rajeev Dhavan, representing the Waqf board told the five-judge constitution bench.

The counsel said that there is no proof by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to ascertain that a temple was destroyed to build the mosque at the impugned site.

"They claimed adverse possession since 1934 for which there is no proof," Dhavan contended.

Live TV

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi was hearing appeals challenging the 2010 Allahabad High Court verdict which ordered equal division of the 2.77-acre disputed land in Ayodhya among the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.

The 16th-century Babri Masjid was demolished on December 6, 1992.The top court had recently said that it would wrap up hearing the case on October 17, a day earlier than it was scheduled to, thus leaving merely three days of active hearing now. The judgment on the same will be passed on Novermber 4-5.

Tags:
Ayodhya caseSunni Central Waqf BoardSupreme CourtNirmohi Akhara
Next
Story

VHP denied nod to light lamps at Ayodhya disputed site

Must Watch

PT4M50S

VHP demands to light 'diyas' on Ayodhya disputed complex on Diwali