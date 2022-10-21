Ayodhya 'Deepotsava' to showcase culture of UP, various other states

Ayodhya: As the banks of the Sarayu River prepare to be lit up with lakhs of 'Diyas' (earthen lamps) for 'Deepotsava,' the stage in Ayodhya is set to showcase the culture of Uttar Pradesh and several other states through various forms of folk dance such as 'Dhobia,' 'Faruwahi,' 'Rai,' and 'Chhau.' Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Ayodhya on the eve of Diwali, on October 23, for the Deepotsav celebrations, marking his first visit to the holy city. The Yogi Adityanath government, through the 'Deepotsava' organisation, will promote not only the spiritual and religious significance of the state but also the 'Dhobia' and 'Faruwahi' dance artists. "The artistes of `Braj` in Awadh will mesmerise the audience with the culture, language and unique characteristics of the land of Rama-Krishna," an official statement said.

According to the statement, the sixth Deepotsava in Ayodhya will also see the convergence of language and culture from many Indian states. "From the 21st to the 23rd of October, artists from Uttar Pradesh and other states will perform here." Local artists Vijay Yadav and Mukesh Kumar will perform the Faruwahi dance, and Azamgarh's Munnalal Yadav will perform 'Dhobia.' Parasnath Yadav, a Ghazipur artist, will perform folk singing. The people of Ayodhya will also be able to hear Sheshmani Saroj of Bhadohi, who will enthral the audience with 'Birha,' according to the statement. While Mahavir Singh Guddu of Haryana will present folk songs and dance from his region, Srishti Dhar Mahto Chhau of Jharkhand will present a cultural glimpse of his state through dance. Preet Prerna of Mumbai, along with New Delhi-based Kathak artist Arupa Lahiri, will perform bhajans on the cultural stage in Lord Rama's holy land.

The Ministry of Culture, Government of Gujarat, will also organise the folk dance. "The state government is also planning to recognise talented artists from various districts in Uttar Pradesh through Deepotsava. The audience will be treated to the convergence of several genres, including Awadhi, Bhojpuri, Braj, and Bundelkhand, among others "According to the statement.

