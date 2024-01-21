Ayodhya Ram Mandir Darshan And Aarti Timings- All You Need To Know

New Delhi: Ayodhya is poised for the magnificent consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla at the Temple on Monday. Thousands of guests, including numerous VIPs and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, are expected to participate in the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. If you are planning to visit the splendid Ram Temple in Ayodhya for prayers and to witness rituals and puja, you can find the timings here.

Ram Mandir Aarti Timings

Jagaran/Shringar Aarti – 6:30 am

Bhog Aarti – 12 pm

Sandhya Aarti – 7:30 pm

Ayodhya Ram Temple Darshan Timings

Devotees can visit the Ram Temple for Darshan between 7 am to 11:30 am and 2 pm to 7 pm.

Steps To Book Passes For Ram Mandir Aarti/Darshan

Step 1: Visit the official website.

Step 2: Log in using your mobile number; an OTP will be sent for registration.

Step 3: Navigate to 'My Profile' and select the preferred slot for Aarti or Darshan.

Step 4: Enter your credentials and proceed to book your pass.

Step 5: Collect your pass from the temple counter before entering the premises.

Ayodhya is set to host thousands of VIPs including Prime Minister Narendra Modi who will reach the Ram Mandir premises on Monday morning to perform rituals to mark the 'Pran Pratishtha'; a team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit will lead the main rituals.