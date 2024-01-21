New Delhi: With a few hours remaining in Ram Lalla's Pran Pratishtha ceremony, Ayodhya is all set to host Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is scheduled to perform rituals at the Ram Mandir on Monday. PM Modi will arrive in Ayodhya at 10:25 am to take part in the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla's idol at the Ram Temple, which was installed at the sanctum sanctorum a few days ago.

After reaching Ayodhya, the PM will arrive at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi at 10:55 am, and one hour from 11 am to 12 pm is reserved for him. At 12:05 pm, the consecration ceremony will commence, where PM Modi will perform rituals to mark the 'Pran Pratishtha'; a team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit will lead the main rituals.

After the Pran Pratishtha ceremony concludes, the PM will depart from the temple premises to attend a public meeting in Ayodhya at 1 pm, following which he will visit Kuber ka Tila at 2:10 pm.

Meanwhile, on Sunday the rituals prior to the grand consecration ceremony entered the sixth day, marking another significant step in the auspicious Pran Pratishtha event. The day commenced with the daily puja of the deities, a practice central to the ongoing Pran Pratishtha rituals.

"Today's puja ritual started with the havan and the idol of Ram Lalla was kept in Madhyadhivas today. Night Jagran Adhivas will also start today itself. The worship of the old idol of Ram Lalla is also going on in the Yagyashala. The rituals of worship are being performed with various flowers procured from many places, including Chennai and Pune," the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra stated.