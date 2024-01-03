Ayodhya Ram Temple: Water From 156 Countries Including Babar’s Homeland To Be Used For Coronation

New Delhi: The idol of Ram Lalla for the Ram temple in Ayodhya has been finalized, but it will be made public on the 17th January. There is also a program of city tour on the same day. At this time, the whole country is discussing the consecration ceremony to be held on January 22, 2024. It is very interesting to know that water from Uzbekistan, the birthplace of Mughal ruler Babar, has also been brought for the consecration of Lord Ram in Ayodhya. Yes, water from Antarctica, as well as Pakistan, China and Dubai, will also be used for Ram’s coronation.

Water Fom Rivers Of The Whole World

Earlier this year in April, former BJP MLA from Delhi Vijay Jolly had met Union Minister Nitin Gadkari with the holy water brought from 155 countries. Then the pictures had also come out. Gadkari had said that this is historic. If you look closely at the urn filled with water, you can see stickers of the names of many countries like China, Laos, Latvia, Myanmar, Mongolia, Siberia, South Korea. (See the picture below from a few months ago)

दिल्ली: अयोध्या में राम मंदिर के जलाभिषेक कार्यक्रम के लिए एकत्रित 155 देशों का पवित्र जल केंद्रीय मंत्री नितिन गडकरी के आवास पर लाया गया।



केंद्रीय मंत्री नितिन गडकरी ने कहा, "155 देशों से पावन जल लाया गया है, ये बहुत ही ऐतिहासिक है। मैं विजय जोली और उनके सहयोगियों को इस कार्य… pic.twitter.com/NYdPP2rKzE April 19, 2023

Jolly has claimed that people of all religions have cooperated in the collection of water from 156 countries. Hindus from Saudi Arabia and Muslim women from Iran have sent water. Taj Mohammad from Kazakhstan has sent water from the main river there. Water was collected with the help of Sikh brothers from Kenya.

Sindhis have sent water from Pakistan to Ayodhya with great caution. Jolly said that a few days ago, a large urn filled with water was handed over to Dinesh Chandra, a member of the protector panel of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad. This water will be used in the consecration ceremony.