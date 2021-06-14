Ayush Ministry issues guidelines for protection of children against COVID-19 infection, check details here

New Delhi: The Ayush Ministry on Friday (June 11, 2021) issued a detailed document prepared by its experts which provided guidelines on how to protect children during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The document was titled “Home care guidelines for children and Advisory for AYUSH Practitioners about prophylactic care in Children during the COVID-19 Pandemic”.

“Though infection is generally mild in children than in adults and most of the children with Covid-19 infection may not require any specific treatment. It has been observed that the prophylaxes (preventive treatment) is the best approach to save children from this deadly virus,” the 58-page document of the ministry said.

Usage of masks, doing Yoga, preventive healthcare through Ayurvedic medicines and nutraceuticals, opting for teleconsultations, monitoring for five warning signs and vaccination for parents are among the top suggestions made in the document.

“Though the immunity of the children is quite strong but with many mutant virus strains emerging, it is necessary to follow all protocols related to Covid-19 to prevent its effect,” document reads.

The document mentions that children with a history of medical co-morbidity like obesity, type-1 diabetes or in immune-comprised position may be at higher risk of contracting infection.

The document also reveals that the wide age range and anatomical, physiological, immunological and psychological differences make it very difficult to plan for various preventive and management strategies in children.

Here are some of the tips from the document:

“The guideline is supplement (add-on to present contemporary line of management) to the Covid-19 appropriate behavior and precautionary measures and it should not be taken as its substitute,” the document says in the disclaimer, adding that the parents should consult a qualified AYUSH physician as all the measures advised need not to be advised in all children.

