Azam Khan triggers uproar in Parliament with remark on BJP MP Rama Devi

Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan fired yet another salvo while addressing the Lok Sabha on Thursday. His remarks were directed towards Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Rama Devi, who was officiating as the Speaker, following which there was uproar on the floor of the House.

The remarks made by Azam Khan did not go down well with Rama Devi, who said “this is not the way to speak”. She directed that the Samajwadi Party leader’s remarks must be expunged. The SP leader then clarified that he considered Rama Devi his “sister” and did not intend any disrespect for her.

Reacting to the statement, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the least the leader from Uttar Pradesh could do was apologise before the House.

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, however, backed the senior leader, saying, “I don’t think Azam Khan ji meant any disrespect to the chair (Rama Devi)”.

The Yadav scion also targeted members of the BJP over seeking Azam Khan’s apology. He said, “These people (BJP MPs) are so rude, who are they to raise fingers?”

Azam Khan, the MP from Rampur, has often triggered controversies with his remarks. During the campaign for Lok Sabha election 2019, Khan had made offensive remarks against his opponent and BJP candidate Jaya Prada.

The Election Commission had even imposed a 72-hour ban on campaigning by the Samajwadi Party leader over his remark against Jaya Prada. He had targeted the Election Commission over the ban saying, “The three-day ban by Election Commission just ahead of the elections implies what they want to do. During the ban I cannot go anywhere, I cannot meet anyone, nor participate in rallies and public addresses.”

In another instance during the campaign, the Election Commission had banned his campaigning for 48 hours.