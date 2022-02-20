हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
UP polls

Akhilesh Yadav is today's Aurangzeb: Shivraj Singh Chouhan tears into former Uttar Pradesh CM

Addressing the public in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria, Chouhan tore into the former UP CM, comparing Akhilesh to Mughal ruler Aurangazeb. Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "Aurangzeb jailed his father, killed his brothers. Mulayam Ji says no one has humiliated him the way Akhilesh did." 

Akhilesh Yadav is today&#039;s Aurangzeb: Shivraj Singh Chouhan tears into former Uttar Pradesh CM
Image credit: ANI

New Delhi: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan hit out at Akhilesh Yadav as the battle for UP got more intense. Addressing the public in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria, Chouhan tore into the former UP CM, comparing Akhilesh to Mughal ruler Aurangazeb. "Akhilesh is today's Aurangzeb. The one who wasn't loyal to his father, how will he be loyal to you?,” news agency ANI quoted Chouhan.

Keeping up his attack on Akhilesh, Chouhan said, "Aurangzeb jailed his father, killed his brothers. Mulayam Ji says no one has humiliated him the way Akhilesh did," the ANI quote further said.

He also explained the term 'BABA'. The Madhya Pradesh CM said B in 'BABA' means Brave- who shows mafia their places. A means Active, always working for people. Another B means Brilliant, takes instant decisions, punishes with bulldozers and another A means Attentive- saviour of people.

Meanwhile, the third phase of elections is concluded in Uttar Pradesh. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. Polling for 59 assembly constituencies spread across 16 districts started today at 7 AM and continued till 6 PM.

(With ANI inputs)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
UP pollsUP assembly elections 2022Shivraj Singh ChouhanYogi Adityanath
Next
Story

Akhilesh Yadav’s swipe at Yogi Adityanath: Just like farm laws were withdrawn, ‘Baba Bulldozer’ will be gone

Must Watch

PT21M11S

Ukraine Russia Conflict: 5 signs of nuclear war