Akhilesh Yadav is today's Aurangzeb: Shivraj Singh Chouhan tears into former Uttar Pradesh CM

New Delhi: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan hit out at Akhilesh Yadav as the battle for UP got more intense. Addressing the public in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria, Chouhan tore into the former UP CM, comparing Akhilesh to Mughal ruler Aurangazeb. "Akhilesh is today's Aurangzeb. The one who wasn't loyal to his father, how will he be loyal to you?,” news agency ANI quoted Chouhan.

Keeping up his attack on Akhilesh, Chouhan said, "Aurangzeb jailed his father, killed his brothers. Mulayam Ji says no one has humiliated him the way Akhilesh did," the ANI quote further said.

#WATCH Akhilesh is today's Aurangzeb. One who wasn't (loyal) to his father, how will he be(loyal)to you. Mulayam Singh himself said so...Aurangzeb jailed his father,killed his brothers. Mulayam Ji says no one has humiliated him the way Akhilesh did: MP CM SS Chouhan in Deoria, UP pic.twitter.com/XzGgfBTmfj — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 20, 2022

He also explained the term 'BABA'. The Madhya Pradesh CM said B in 'BABA' means Brave- who shows mafia their places. A means Active, always working for people. Another B means Brilliant, takes instant decisions, punishes with bulldozers and another A means Attentive- saviour of people.

Meanwhile, the third phase of elections is concluded in Uttar Pradesh. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. Polling for 59 assembly constituencies spread across 16 districts started today at 7 AM and continued till 6 PM.

(With ANI inputs)

