Baal Aadhaar available online for your children; Check the process

New Delhi: The UIDAI (“Authority”) issues a 12-digit random number Aadhaar number to the residents of India after completing the verification process laid down by the Authority. This Aadhar number facilitates as proof of identity and address anywhere in India.

The Authority also issues a blue-colored Aadhaar card, Baal Aadhaar, for children below the age of 5 years. Aadhaar enrollment for children is quite similar to the process for adults.

You need to take your child to the nearest Aadhaar enrollment center and fill in the enrollment form. The ‘Baal Aadhaar’ card will be issued free of cost, but there will be no biometric data captured in the case of children below 5 years.

Live TV

Check here the step-by-step guide to apply for the Baal Aadhaar card online. Here is how you can apply for a Baal Aadhaar card online:

1. You need to visit the official website of UIDAI (http://www.uidai.gov.in or https://resident.uidai.gov.in), click on the Aadhar Card registration link.

2. Enter all the requisite details, including the name of the child, parent’s phone number, e-mail address etc.

3. After entering all the personal details, you should fill in all the demographic information like residential address, locality, district, state, and so on.

4. Proceed further and click on the fixed appointment tab. Now schedule the date of registration for the card.

5. You can choose the nearest enrollment center to proceed further with the enrollment process.

6. Don't forget to carry all the required documents and the reference number along with a print out of the form to the center with you on the date of the appointment. Take a reference number along with the documents.

7. Once your verification is done, if the child is aged 5 years, the biometric information will be procured.

After completing the formalities, you will be given an acknowledgment number which can be used to track the status of the application.

You will receive a notification via SMS to your registered mobile number after completion of the verification process. After the enrollment process, you will receive an SMS within 60 days, and then Baal Aadhaar Card will be issued to your child.