Baba Vanga Predictions: Big CRISIS to hit India THIS year, read Bulgarian mystic's SHOCKING prophecy HERE

The predictions of Bulgarian mystic Baba Vanga are often discussed and one of her predictions about India has raised the concern of the people. According to the prediction of Baba Vanga, a serious crisis is going to come in India this year, which may lead to a famine-like situation in the country. Let us inform you that Baba made many predictions for 2022 years ago, out of which 2 predictions have come true so far.

Who is Baba Vanga?

Baba Vanga was born in Bulgaria in the year 1911 and is famous for her predictions. Baba Vanga lost both her eyes in an accident at the age of just 12 and could not see. Even though Baba Vanga could not see with her own eyes, she had a special power by which she could see the future. It is claimed that God had given her divine vision and because of this she lost her eyesight.

Prediction of Baba Vanga for India

According to the report, Baba Vanga had predicted the terror of locusts in India and said that it could lead to a situation of starvation. Baba Vanga said that in the year 2022, there will be a fall in the temperature around the world, due to which the outbreak of locusts will increase. This swarm of locusts will attack India and destroy the crops. This will lead to famine conditions in the country and may lead to severe starvation.

Six predictions for 2022

Baba Vanga had made 6 predictions for the year 2022, in which, apart from the arrival of a new deadly virus from Siberia, she also predicted alien attacks, locust invasions, floods in some countries and drought in some countries. And an increase in virtual reality was predicted.

Two Predictions Come True

Apart from Australia, Baba Vanga had predicted floods in some Asian countries, which have come true. Flooding has increased the problem in Australia, while the situation is getting worse due to the floods in Pakistan. Apart from this, Baba Vanga's prediction of water scarcity in many cities has also come true. Apart from Portugal, many cities in Italy have been suffering from the problem of drought this year.

Many Predictions Didn't Come True

However, it is not that whatever Baba Vanga said all turned out to be true. She claimed that there would be a major war in Europe in the year 2016, which would end the entire continent forever. She also made a prediction that from the year 2010 to 2014, there would be a fierce nuclear war in the world, due to which a large part of the world would be wiped out. Her prediction also could not prove to be true.

(Disclaimer: This story is based on general assumptions. Zee News does not confirm it.)