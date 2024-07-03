'Babas And Vivad': Superstition, Religion, Crime And Sleeping Governments | Opinion

India is the land of multiple religions with the majority following the Hindu way of life. However, in the past decades, the northern belt, mostly the Hindi-speaking region, has seen a rise of 'Babas' due to prevalent superstitions among the people. These 'Babas' are not new to controversies (vivads). There is a long list of alleged 'godmen' who have acquired properties/ assets worth crores of rupees and are facing serious allegations but no action is taken against them as the government fears religious backlash. Since the administration fears taking action, these godmen thrive until a serious incident happens just like yesterday's Hathras stampede at the religious congregation organised by Suraj Pal alias Sakar Vishwa Hari Bhole Baba.

In many cases, these alleged godmen have political backing and even many political leaders became their disciples. The Hathras stampede is just another incident that shows human lives are valued in India only after they are lost. Many criminals disguise themselves as godmen to avoid law and Baba Sakar Vishwahari is one such example.

There is a long list of godmen facing criminal cases and this includes Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, Rampal Maharaj, Sant Asharam Bapu, and Nirmal Baba. In all these cases, the police and the state governments did not wake up until crimes like rape, murder and stampedes claimed multiple lives. Most of the victims are illiterate and hail from poor rural families. While they and their families struggle to make ends meet, these Baba enjoy a lavish lifestyle using the donation money.

While the poor remain at risk, the administration's deep slumber ends only when casualty strikes. These religious congregations often take place without crowd management, proper entry-exit arrangements and healthcare facilities. As per local residents, police and administration work in connivance with these godmen allowing these religious congregations. Support of local political leaders also makes these godmen untouchable by the law. However, even after these godmen get arrested, their followers keep their business going and carry out activities in their names.

However, these godmen, even after getting arrested, enjoy political patronage, easily get bail/parole and enjoy a healthy lifestyle in prison. While it will take decades to educate people to end their superstitions, the question remains - when will the governments become pro-active? When will they start monitoring the frauds being carried out by these alleged godmen? Till then, India will keep counting the dead bodies of victims, time and again.