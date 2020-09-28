Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University online entrance test on September 28

Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU) will conduct online entrance tests for admission to various undergraduate courses on Monday (September 28).

The entrance test will be conducted at 50 centres across 23 states. In Uttar Pradesh, the online exams will be held at 26 centres, while in Lucknow the exams will take place at 13 centres.

The exams will be conducted in two shifts - 9am to 11am and 2pm to 4pm.

Until 2019, the students appearing for BBAU entrance tests had the option of appearing for either the online or offline test but this year only online tests will be conducted due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Established on 10 January 1996, Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University is a Central University in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow. The university is named after the architect of the Indian Constitution, Babasaheb Ambedkar. The university is also having a satellite campus at Amethi. This campus was established in 2016.