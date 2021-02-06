हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Bandipora

Bandipora police arrests 3 LeT terrorist associates; incriminating materials recovered

Police in Bandipora have arrested three terrorist associates linked with proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba and recovered incriminating materials from their possession. Acting on specific inputs, Bandipora police along with 13RR and 45BN CRPF in a joint operation at Rakhi Hajin apprehended 3 terrorist associates linked with proscribed terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Bandipora police arrests 3 LeT terrorist associates; incriminating materials recovered

Srinagar: Police in Bandipora have arrested three terrorist associates linked with proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba and recovered incriminating materials from their possession.

Acting on specific inputs, Bandipora police along with 13RR and 45BN CRPF in a joint operation at Rakhi Hajin apprehended 3 terrorist associates linked with proscribed terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba.

They have been identified as Bashir Ahmed Mir son of Abdul Ahad Mir resident of Rakhi Hajin, Irfan Ahmad Bhat, Ifa son of Ghulam Ahmad Bhat resident of Bonikhan Mohalla Hajin and Hilal Ahmad Parray son of Ghulam Mustaffa Parray resident of Parray Mohalla Hajin.

As per police records, they were involved in providing shelter, logistic and other support to the active terrorists in Sumbal and Hajin areas.

Incriminating materials including 3 live Hand grenades, 1 AK-47 Magazine and 21 AK-rounds have been recovered from their possession. All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation.

In this connection, a case FIR No. 10/2021 under the relevant section of law stands registered in Police Station Hajin. Further investigation is in progress.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
BandiporaAK-47CRPF13RRLeTLashkar-e-Taiba
Next
Story

DNA Exclusive: Role of Mo Dhaliwal in creating anti-India propaganda through farmers' agitation
  • 1,08,02,591Confirmed
  • 1,54,823Deaths

Full coverage

  • 10,26,63,887Confirmed
  • 22,21,737Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT6M4S

DNA: Watch Non Stop News With Sudhir Chaudhary; Feb 05, 2021