Bandipora police arrests 3 LeT terrorist associates; incriminating materials recovered

Srinagar: Police in Bandipora have arrested three terrorist associates linked with proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba and recovered incriminating materials from their possession.

Acting on specific inputs, Bandipora police along with 13RR and 45BN CRPF in a joint operation at Rakhi Hajin apprehended 3 terrorist associates linked with proscribed terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba.

They have been identified as Bashir Ahmed Mir son of Abdul Ahad Mir resident of Rakhi Hajin, Irfan Ahmad Bhat, Ifa son of Ghulam Ahmad Bhat resident of Bonikhan Mohalla Hajin and Hilal Ahmad Parray son of Ghulam Mustaffa Parray resident of Parray Mohalla Hajin.

As per police records, they were involved in providing shelter, logistic and other support to the active terrorists in Sumbal and Hajin areas.

Incriminating materials including 3 live Hand grenades, 1 AK-47 Magazine and 21 AK-rounds have been recovered from their possession. All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation.

In this connection, a case FIR No. 10/2021 under the relevant section of law stands registered in Police Station Hajin. Further investigation is in progress.

