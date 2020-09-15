Bangladesh allows export of 1450 MT of Padma Hilsa to India ahead of Durga Puja

As a goodwill gesture, Bangladesh government has allowed export of 1450 Metric Tonnes of Padma Hilsa to India on the occasion of Durga Puja.

The first consignment of quintessential Bengali delicacy - Padma Hilsa arrived in several fish markets of West Bengal on Tuesday (September 15). People thronged in huge numbers this morning to buy their favourite fish.

The entire quantity of 1450 MT of Padma Hilsa will arrive in batches over a month and each fish will weigh approximately 1 kg or 1.2 kg. The prices will soar around Rs1,000 to Rs1,200.

However, the first consignment of Hilsa was sold at Kolkata’s fish markets at around Rs 1,400. Fish traders claimed that since this is the first batch the prices will gradually decrease.

“Since this is the first consignment that has arrived, the prices are a little higher. We are expecting a dip in the prices as we are told that the fish will arrive almost everyday till the first week of October. However, despite the high prices, people are still buying the Hilsa today,” said Shiba Mondal, fish trader.

Hilsa, a sea-water fish makes it’s way into the fresh waters traveling up to 1300-km during the mating season. This feature gives Padma Hilsa a distinct taste compared to Hilsa of other regions. Bangladesh also produces almost 75% world’s total Hilsa fish production.

Last year, the Bangladesh Government allowed exports of 500 MTs of Padma Hilsa on the occasion of Durga puja.

Bangladesh Government imposed a ban on export of Hilsa to India in 2012 after the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee opposed the Teesta water sharing pact.